COVID19: FG Negotiates Rescheduling Of Core Subjects With WAEC

The Federal Government has disclosed that it is currently in talks with the West African Examination Council, WAEC, to see how they can adjust the timetable to allow general subjects come before subjects like Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa languages that are only offered in Nigerian Schools.

An action they say will help buy time and place Nigeria on same pedestal with other West African countries during the period of the examination.

Speaking during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Minister of State for Education Emeka Nwajiuba said if all the avenues explored by the government before the examination fails, the country will opt for the General Certificate Examination, GCE, in November.

“The Ghanaians will take examinations peculiar to them, but they are all in the first part of the time table so we will work out a domestication module that will take our peculiar subjects behind after we have done generals.

“This will buy us the time we need for all of us to be at par with the rest of West Africa and operating at the same time because the unanimity with which WAEC has always worked is still very important to us.

“Nigeria is not moving away from it, the option would have been to go to November to take the GCE external exams. Nigeria is carefully studying that if in the event everything fails, we may go to that way.”

He stressed that the country will not open schools until they can guarantee that the children will go to school with adequate level of protection from the coronavirus.

He said, ” The Federal Ministry of Education would meet with stakeholders on July 30 regarding the reopening of the learning institutions.

“I have spoken repeatedly that if you look at what the PTF chairman presented in June, he said he was not giving a date for school resumption, proposing that in view of WAEC’s timetable, it will be advisable for those who can, to make arrangement for usage of the available facilities.

“That is what is stated in the guidelines, a checklist of the requirements to be put in place, and we have given a cut-off date so we can know who needs help.

“In view of the timetable, schools should evaluate what they have done in line with the requirements. We have given July 29 as deadline.”