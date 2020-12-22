COVID 19: Flight Ban On UK Requires Concurrence Of Neighboring Countries – Lai

By Adejumo Enock

The Nigeria Government has stated that its refusal to ban flights from the United Kingdom despite resurgence of the new strain of the COVID-19 virus was that such ban will require the concurrence of neighboring countries.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed, stated this in Abuja while speaking on “Politics Nationwide” a Radio Nigeria Programme.

According to him, “We did not want to take a hasty decision to ban flights from the UK into Nigeria only to find out our people are going through Cotonou, Lome or Accra to come into the country”.

“What the Airlines will do is to transfer Nigerian passengers to these routes, and they will enter the country through the land borders”. Mohammed said.

Furthermore, he said, “This will lead into hardship to Nigerians because if you transfer your economy to other countries, you lose a lot of money”.

The Minister noted that if the country gets the concurrence of these other countries, it will not hesitate to do the needful.