COVID-19: Foreign Affairs Minister Onyeama Test Positive

July 19, 2020
 

Minister for Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, has tested Positive for coronavirus.

Oyeama confirmed this in a tweet Sunday afternoon. 

According to him, he felt the need to go take a COVID-19 test for the fourth time when he noticed the sign of a throat irritation and the test came back positive. 

The Minister is however optimistic that he will pull through as he goes into isolation. 

