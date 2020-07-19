COVID-19: Foreign Affairs Minister Onyeama Test Positive

Minister for Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, has tested Positive for coronavirus.

Oyeama confirmed this in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

According to him, he felt the need to go take a COVID-19 test for the fourth time when he noticed the sign of a throat irritation and the test came back positive.

Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 #PTFCOVID19 — Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) July 19, 2020

The Minister is however optimistic that he will pull through as he goes into isolation.