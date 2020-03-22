Covid-19: ‘Garba Shehu Proudly Announcing His Attendance At A Public Event Is Irresponsible’ — Ohimai Amaize

Former African Independent Television (AIT) Presenter, who left Nigeria over threats and concerns he was going to be arrested and framed for treason and incitement by the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime, Ohimai Amaize, has blasted Spokesperson to Nigerian Ruler, Garba Shehu for publicly announcing his attendance at a public event and inviting the general public to attend amid coronavirus fear.

BreakingTimes reports that major cities across the globe have been on lockdown, as people are been adviced to stay at home and stop movement in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Please find time to join us at the Barewa Old Boys Association (BOBA), 2020 Annual Leadership Lecture, where I will be speaking on ‘Media and Democracy: Challenge of Journalism’,” Garba Shehu had said in a tweet on his verified twitter handle, @GarShehu, on Saturday.

Reacting to the tweet, Ohimai said it was irresponsible for the Buhari’s spokesperson to “proudly announcing his attendance at a public event and inviting the general public to attend.”

He said: “This is very irresponsible. Amid #COVID19 social distancing protocols being observed across the world and in #Nigeria, President @MBuhari’s spokesman is proudly announcing his attendance at a public event and inviting the general public to attend. Where is the leadership?”

