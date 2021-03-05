COVID-19: Gbajabiamila Cautions Against Playing Politics With Vaccine

The Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has warned Nigerians against playing politics with COVID-19 vaccines, saying allowing conspiracy to thrive will affect the successful rollout of the vaccines.

The Speaker said this on Friday, during the Flag-off of COVID-19 Vaccination in Nigeria.

Recall that Nigeria received its first batch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, shipped via the COVAX Facility, a partnership between CEPI, Gavi, UNICEF and WHO on Tuesday

Gbajabiamila said, “We must not play politics with vaccines; we must not play politics with the health of our neighbour; we must be on the same page whilst we also correct and do what you need to do in terms of your role in checking the government and holding their feet to the fire”,

“Therefore when a country goes to war, you go as one. I want to implore the journalists and implore all Nigerians, therefore, not to give in to conspiracy theories because we will hear them.”

The Speaker further urged Nigerians to rally behind the government so as fight the pandemic