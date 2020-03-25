COVID-19: Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa Announces The Acquisition of New Ventilators And Monitors

As a proactive measure to contain and combat the spread of coronavirus, the Delta State Government has acquired nineteen (19) new ventilators and some monitors within the past 72 hours.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa confirmed this latest acquisition via his Twitter handle.

He tweeted:

“COVIDー19 is a respiratory virus. This is why, as a precautionary measure, in the last 72 hours, the Delta State Government has acquired 19 new ventilators and a good number of monitors that will be used by our medical staff in the event of an outbreak.”

