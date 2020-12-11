COVID 19: Gov. Sanwo-Olu Self Isolates After Close Aide Test Positive

By Adejumo Enock
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State will self isolate after one of his close aide tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
In a statement titled, ‘Sanwo-Olu goes into self-isolation’ signed by the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi,the Governor and other members of his team will be tested by the Lagos State biobank today (Friday) but will remain in isolation until result of the test is available.
The statement reads, “Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will go into self-isolation immediately, after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (10th of December)”.
Furthermore the Commissioner in his statement said, “Mr. Governor and other members of his team will be tested by the Lagos State biobank today but will remain in isolation until the results of the tests are available”.
He added “We are seeing slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all Lagosians should adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary gatherings”.
Abayomi further noted that, “This is not the first time Mr. Governor is having the COVID-19 test. He had had at least three since May when he announced that 10 of his aides had tested positive for the virus”.