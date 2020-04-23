COVID-19: Governance Goes Remote As Government Officials Coordinate Pandemic Plans Through Video Conferencing
With the outbreak of the pandemic, remote working tools like Zoom & Microsoft team have seen an increased demand in usage, from education to civil service around the world including Nigeria.
Top Government officials are seen using tele conferencing to have strategic meetings and it is safe to say in the last few months ,alot of decisions taken to fight against the covid 19 pandemic have been made via tele conferencing.
Today the Vice president of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo was seen holding a meeting with Governors and other top officials of Government via video . Laolu Akande @akandeoj shared a pictureof the VP in a meeting
Recall in April 15, President Muhammadu Buhari held his first teleconference meeting with members of the Presidential task force on Covid-19/ .@BashirAhmed tweeted: