COVID-19: Governance Goes Remote As Government Officials Coordinate Pandemic Plans Through Video Conferencing

With the outbreak of the pandemic, remote working tools like Zoom & Microsoft team have seen an increased demand in usage, from education to civil service around the world including Nigeria.

Top Government officials are seen using tele conferencing to have strategic meetings and it is safe to say in the last few months ,alot of decisions taken to fight against the covid 19 pandemic have been made via tele conferencing.

Today the Vice president of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo was seen holding a meeting with Governors and other top officials of Government via video . Laolu Akande @akandeoj shared a pictureof the VP in a meeting

Late last night, VP Osinbajo held a videoconferencing with 8 Governors from the geopolitical zones on how to coordinate the plans of the States with those of the FG on management of the Covid-19 Pandemic. SGF, Finance & Health Ministers also attended.Together, Nigeria 'll prevail pic.twitter.com/23AKYGgkyW — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) April 23, 2020

Recall in April 15, President Muhammadu Buhari held his first teleconference meeting with members of the Presidential task force on Covid-19/ .@BashirAhmed tweeted:

President @MBuhari holds teleconference with members of the Presidential Task Force on #COVID19 from his office, at the State House, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/pWHNErBBxd — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 15, 2020