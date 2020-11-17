COVID-19: Governor Sani Bello Recovers From Virus

By Seun Adeuyi
Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has recovered from the dreaded COVID-19.
Bello, who personally announced his status last week in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, @abusbello, immediately went into isolation for recovery.
“I have tested positive to #COVID19. However, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation,” he had tweeted.
However, a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, on Tuesday, explained that the governor tested negative to the virus following repeat tests of the viral disease.
The governor’s aide stated that with the cheering news, the Governor is now pronounced free of the virus and confirmed fit to resume his official duties.
“I am delighted to inform you that I have recovered from #COVID19. I thank you all for the prayers and kind wishes during this period,” the governor said in a recent tweet.