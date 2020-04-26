COVID-19: Governors Petition Buhari For Compulsory Face Mask Use In Public

The 36 state Governors wrote a letter through the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) asking for the compulsory use of facemasks in Public.
According to Reuters, The Governors demanded total interstate lockdown and over night curfews.
However, the Free movement of essential needs and supplies such as Fuel, Food, Beverages , Medicine and Agricultural products were exempted.
The contents of the letter were signed but the Chairman of the Forum, Kayode Fatemi, Governor of Emotional State and addressed to the Secretary to the Government ( SGF), Boss Mustapha.
The Federal Capital, Lagos and Ogun states have been under a federally imposed lockdown.
According to the NCDC, Nigeria current has 1182 confirmed cases and 35 deaths.