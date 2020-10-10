0 comments

COVID-19: Ibrahimovic Cleared Ahead Of Milan Derby

by on October 10, 2020
 

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been given green light to feature in derby match against Inter Milan after he tested negative twice to the COVID-19 virus.

Recall that the striker contracted COVID-19 last month and has since been self quarantining, which as a result, made him missed Milan’s previous four League matches.

His club after the International break will lock horns with Inter Milan, and the club confirmed recently that he is now ready and will feature in the derby.

AC Milan via a statement, announced that the 39-year-old striker tested negative to two consecutive tests that were carried out.

After he tested positive, he said the virus had no fear of challenging him, that it was a bad idea.

He however via his twitter handle after successfully recovering, tweeted “You recovered”.

Breaking News, Sports

Gerald Onwuka


