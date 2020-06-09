‘COVID-19 Is Just Beginning In Nigeria’, Says NCDC Director-General Chikwe Ihekweazu

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has admitted that the country might just be starting to experience COVID-19.

Ihekweazu stated this while speaking at the House of Representatives on Monday, when members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) appeared before a joint committee of the House.

The NCDC boss said: “We are still in the middle of a very, very bad outbreak. In fact, it is most likely that we are at the beginning of a very bad outbreak. This is the honest truth.

“And as we dig into the details of what we have done, I really crave your indulgence to please, bear in mind that we do this work together, because we really have a collective responsibility to our people.”

He also denied claims that the NCDC had spent millions on text messages to sensitise Nigerians.

A total of 12,801 confirmed cases have been recorded in the country so far.

Despite encouraging signs in east Asia and Europe, where economies are slowly reopening after months of lockdown, the World Health Organization has warned that the pandemic is “far from over” as the number of cases globally hit 7 million.

“More than six months into the pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Monday.