COVID-19 Is Real, Comedian Alibaba Says After Leaving Isolation Centre

By Adejumo Enock

A Nigerian Comedian, Atunyota Akpobome, who is popularly known as (Alibaba) has called on Nigerians to abide by all COVID-19 preventive measures.

Alibaba who said the Virus also advised Nigerians to desist from describing COVID-19 pandemic as a scam.

The Comedian via his Instagram page (alibabagcfr) on Monday disclosed that he just survived the deadly virus.

According to him, “COVID-19 is real. Don’t let anyone tell you it is a scam. I just came out of isolation, several people died, while I was there”.

“Some of my close friends know and they were very supportive”.

He said, “I thank the Lagos State Governor, the Commissioner of Health, Managing Director of the COVID-19 Isolation Centre in Yaba, doctors, especially Dr Nifemi, who are risking their lives to keep us alive. Thanks also to the nurses”.

Alibaba added that “COVID-19 is real. Observe all the protocols, people are dying, and it is not a joke.

“In fact, anyone who says COVID-19 is a scam, is a compound idiot and a fool”.