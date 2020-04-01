Covid-19: Justin Bieber Postpones Tour Dates For 2020 Amid Pandemic

Justin Bieber postpones his 2020 your amid pandemic. The Singer who had recently released an album on February 14th titled ”changes” with the lead single ”yummy” for the first time in five years and his first tour in almost three years released a statement via his twitter handle.

The statement read:

”In light of the current public health crisis, And with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for the changes tour. While Justin— Along with his Band, Dancers and Crew has been hard at work preparing an amazing show. He has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost. Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they would be honoured as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on the rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.”

The health and safety of my fans, team, cast and crew is the most important thing for me. The world is a scary place but we will all figure this out together. We held on to these dates as long as we could and I cannot wait to see all of you in person as soon as I can. Be safe pic.twitter.com/poFd9pQGSN — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 1, 2020