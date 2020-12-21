COVID-19: Kaduna Govt Reduces Worship Time, Orders GL14 And Below To Work From Home

By Onwuka Gerald

The Kaduna State Government, on Sunday reduced the meeting time of worshipers in churches and mosques to an hour, as part efforts to effectively curtail the second wave of COVID-19.

This disclosure was contained in a statement, shared by Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Sunday.

The statement read in parts that civil servants from Grade 14 and below are to work from home starting from 21 December, 2020.

Continuing, it read also that “Further to COVID-19 containment plans announced last week, the Kaduna State Government has ordered civil servants below Grade Level 14 to work from home from Monday being the 21st of December.

“People in worship centres must always wear facemasks, sanitisers provided and physical distancing must be ensured. The number of worshippers will be capped. Congregational worship should not surpass an hour”.

“Transport operators will henceforth reduce capacity to not more than two passengers per row and not more than 50 per cent of capacity of passengers they travel with”.

“The Government appeals to all residents to see COVID-19 prevention as a personal responsibility and not not of the government”, the statement concluded.