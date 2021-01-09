COVID-19: Kaduna Health Commissioner Tests Positive

By Onwuka Gerald
Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed-Baloni has tested positive for COVID-19.
She disclosed this via her official Twitter handle in a post on Friday evening.
According to her, “I received a notification that i tested positive for the virus, and I have taken the necessary steps by going into self-isolation.
Health Commissioner Amina further urged Kaduna residents to continue to maintain good respiratory hygiene and maintain social distance in order to half further spread of the disease.
See her Tweet:
“Following notification that I have tested positive for #COVID19, I have proceeded into isolation for the necessary treatment.
“I look forward to a quick and complete recovery from this infection. @GovKaduna @DepGovKaduna @KadunaMOH @KadunaSPHCB @kadchma @KADHSMA https://t.co/Jq4ArITKjG
“I want to appeal to everyone to observe the simple public health measures and #COVID19 prevention protocols such as the use of facemasks in public, frequent washing of hands with soap & running water or use of sanitisers & avoiding large gatherings or crowded places. #TakeResponsibility.”