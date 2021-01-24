COVID-19: Kano Govt to Appoint Protocol Enforcement Marshals

By Adejumo Enock

Kano State Government is set to appoint marshals to enforce COVID-19 safety protocols.

This was disclosed by the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje while meeting with journalists, at the Government House on Saturday.

According to him, there was the need to tackle COVID-19 with all seriousness.

The Governor noted that the huge challenge to curbing the spread of the virus is non-compliance to safety protocols.

He said in a bid to find a template on how the compliance would be enforced, the state government held a meeting with relevant agencies.

His words, “Enforcement of compliance with COVID-19 protocols would soon come up in the state. People should comply with the health of the citizenry”.

“The state task force on COVID-19 held a meeting with security agencies to embark on the enforcement to ensure that members of the society do comply for optimum result”.

Ganduje further said that the marshals would include security agencies, paramilitary and non-governmental organisations.