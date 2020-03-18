Covid-19: Kevin Durant, Three other Brooklyn Nets Players Test Positive

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets star has tested positive for the global coronavirus, according to Daily Beast.

He told The Athletic on Tuesday that he is in good condition and urged “everyone to be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” adding, “we’re going to get through this.”

The Nets announced on Tuesday that four players had tested positive for the virus and were in isolation.

The team said one of the players was experiencing symptoms, while the other three were asymptomatic.

In a statement, the Nets said: “The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.

“All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff.”

The Ex-warriors star had been sitting out the 2019-2020 season after suffering a ruptured Achilles injury during last year’s NBA finals.

The Nets played the Bulls in Brooklyn on March 8 and the Lakers in Los Angeles on March 10.

The NBA suspended its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and teammate Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the virus last week, prompting several teams to test their players.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said the players have been getting tested, despite a known shortage of coronavirus tests, due to the chance their infection could make the virus spread more rapidly.

In a statement on Tuesday, Bass said: “Public health authorities and team doctors have been concerned that, given NBA players’ direct contact with each other and close interactions with the general public, in addition to their frequent travel, they could accelerate the spread of the viru.”