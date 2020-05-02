Covid-19: KMDMC Announces Virtual Marketing Scheme In Kaduna; El-Rufai Gives Full Backing

The Kaduna Market Development and Management Company (KMDMC) has announced virtual operations and E- market services as a measure for curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the state.
KMDMC Managing Director, Mohammed Hafiz Bayero urged residents of Kaduna City to take the “stay at home” policy seriously, while pledging unrelenting efforts towards facilitating easy access to food and essential goods.
“We will continuously explore various innovations and solutions to enable residents of Kaduna State easy access to basic necessities while maintaining social distancing and good hygiene”, KMDMC tweeted.
In related news, Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has shown full support for the KMDMC’s virtual marketing scheme, even as he announces his decision to shut down markets in Kaduna City.
The Kaduna State Government has instructed the installation of temporary neighborhood markets as a measure to halt the spread of Covid-19.
El-Rufai has stated that traders and customers are required to wear facemasks and observe social distancing within the temporary markets, adding that a stiff penalty awaits offenders.
“Security agencies will enforce compliance with required conditions and ensure that business is conducted in an atmosphere of law and order”, he added.
“The temporary markets are located in public facilities, selected to Foster easy access and remove the need for long commutes to get essentials.
Traders in food and essentials will be allowed to sell their goods in these markets, which shall operate from 10am to 4pm”, Governor El-Rufai tweeted.