COVID-19: Kogi State Governor Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings

The Kogi state government had imposed a ban on religious gatherings on March 20th, The ban was imposed as part of efforts to Curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in the state.

However, in a statement signed and released today, April 9, by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, the government stated it’s lift in the ban of religious activities across the state which would enable religious bodies to resume their normal worship and services.

Fanwo said the governor Yahaya Bello, urges all religious leaders to put in place preventive and precautionary measures in their various worship centres in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The statement read:

” Sitting arrangements in mosques and churches should be done to ensure social distancing. We also urge churches and mosques to make their services as brief as possible in order not to keep a large crowd of worshipers within an enclosed confinement,”

Note that The state has not recorded any case of the viral disease.