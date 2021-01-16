COVID-19: Lagos Govt Directs Civil Servants To Work From Home Till Feb 1

By Onwuka Gerald

As part efforts to contain spread of second wave of the COVID-19 virus, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered civil servants on Level 14 and below to work from home till February 1, 2021.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Service in the state, Hakeem Muri-Okunola on Saturday.

Muri-Okunola, said staff on essential duty as well as first responders are excluded from the directive.

His words, “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has okayed a further extension of the work-from-home order issued to all State Public Servants on Grade Levels 14 and below from Monday, 18th January 2021, to Monday, 1st February 2021.

He also implored all public servants to stay safe and adhere strictly to all COVID-19 protocols ranging from social distancing, use of face masks, regular washing of hands with soap as well as use of hand sanitizers.