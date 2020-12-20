COVID-19: Lagos State Govt. Shuts Down Cubana Nightclub

By Seun Adeuyi

Cubana nightclub in Ikeja GRA, Lagos State and other facilities have been sealed off over failure to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

The nightclub and other facilities were shut down by both the Lagos State Safety Commission and Lagos State Police Command early Sunday morning.

In a video sighted by TheBreakingTimes, the police led by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, sent the club-goers out of the Cubana building before shutting the facility.

Confirming the development, Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, tweeted, “Lagos State Commissioner of @PoliceNG CP Odumosu personally led a team that dispersed club attendees before shutting down Cubana, Ikeja GRA for failing to comply with #COVID19 guidelines.”

This is happening about 48 hours after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State banned carnivals, concerts, and street parties until further notice, following the increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

In a statement on Friday, Sanwo-Olu also returned the restriction that in places of worship in the state, no gathering must exceed 50 per cent of the maximum capacity of the venue.

The governor further directed all public servants from Grade Level 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, to work from home for the next 14 days starting from Monday, December 21 in the first instance.

He said that there was a resurgence of COVID-19 and the state could not afford to relax the battle against the virus.

The COVID-19 Incident Commander warned that the state government would not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law to bear on any person/organisation caught breaching public health regulations and protocols with regards to the coronavirus disease.