Covid-19: ‘Let Us Go On Break’ – Ghanaian Lawmaker Begs

Ghanaian politician, Kennedy Agyapong, representing Assin Central at the Parliament has requested that all sessions be suspended until further notice. This plea, which was made to the speaker of the Parliament, is coming after the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ghana rose to eleven this week.

Citing the sitting arrangement in parliament, he explained how not maintaining a social distance puts them at a high risk of contracting the virus.

Mr Agyapong said:

“I’ll like to appeal to the leadership of Parliament to put parliamentary duties on hold for now. Let us go on break as the country deals with the outbreak and then later use our long vacation to work. By that time the problem may have been dealt with.”

He continued:

“Although there are sanitizers all over the place where we can all wash our hands frequently, we need to discourage that sitting arrangement because we are too close in the house.”

