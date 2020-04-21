Covid 19: LUTH-Newly employed Doctors allegedly yet to receive salaries since Nov 2019

Twitter doctor @DrOlufunmilayo has today taken to his handle to call out the authorities of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital. In his tweet he claims the state government hospital employed 34 doctor’s in November 2019 and till date none of the doctors has been paid allowances or remunerations.

While raising an appeal for his colleagues Dr Olufunmilayo also in his tweet claimed the doctors are currently under isolation having come in contact with one of their own who just recently tested positive to the virus and are battling for survival.

Dr Olufunmilayo then threw an open challenge to anyone doubting the authenticity of his statements to cross check by reaching out to doctors at the State hospital to authenticate his claims.

We want to call on the authorities to please look into such claims and help resolve this unpleasant senerio while we fighting to contain the spread and eliminate the virus completely.