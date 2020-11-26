COVID-19: Manchester Fans Groan As Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool Get Nod To Allow Fans

By Onwuka Gerald

Some English Premier League clubs have been issued green light to allow fans into their stadiums due to newly established government lockdown tier system.

Recall that as measures to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the UK government since March announced ban that will prevent football fans banned from watching live matches in stadiums of their respective clubs.

Due to latest development concerning the virus surge, London clubs have been given green light to welcome fans back to stadiums starting from next week.

The development was made possible due to the government’s new Coronavirus lockdown tier system which will commence after December 2.

Manchester are among areas that will remain in Tier 3, which is classified as very high risk and the only tier that does not allow any fans to attend matches.

Merseyside has dropped down to Tier 2, hence detailing that Liverpool and Everton would be allowed to welcome back at least 2,000 supporters into their stadiums.

London was named a Tier 2 area, therefore placing it in the ‘High’ risk category. Prior to that, Arsenal and Chelsea will be allowed to allow 2,000 fans capacity into their stadiums.

With the development, clubs like Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Leicester for now will be unable to have their fans back.

Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield United, West Brom and Wolves are among clubs not allowed to have their fans back.