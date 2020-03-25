COVID-19: Medical Materials Donated By JackMa Have Arrived Abuja

After an Ethiopian Airlines Freighter landed on Tuesday at Lagos International Airport by 3.20 PM to deliver Medical Supplies from the Jack Ma Foundation, Abuja Residents has been anticipating their own share of the supplies in order to get tested and finally it’s landed in the FCT.

The equipment were donated by the Jackma foundation. It contained about 5.4 million face masks, 40,000 sets of protective clothing and 60,000 sets of protective face shields.

All of these are expected to go round Africa.

Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant on me media to Buhari, confirmed the Arrival of the equipment in his tweet:

FLASH: Medical materials donated by @JackMa to fight #coronavirus in Africa have arrived Abuja, airlifted from Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos to Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja by the Nigerian Air Force. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/RbIQ2tf5YE — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 25, 2020