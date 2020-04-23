COVID-19: Members of The Parliament of Uganda Allocate $2.7m To Themselves Amid Pandemic

Popular Ugandan legislator Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine took to his twitter to announce that he has rejected and refunded the 20 million Shillings given to him by the Uganda Parliament.

Robert who is the Legislator representing Kyandodo East constituency in Uganda reported that 10 billion shillings (2.7 million dollars) was given to the Uganda parliament and 20 million shillings shared for each members.

According to Robert his refusal to partake is because millions of Uganda citizens are starving and suffered from unemployment in this time of the Covid19 pandemic and it will be a shame for him to have such amount of money when the citizens are suffering.

Robert further stated that a court order or a public outcry could not stop the leaders from sharing such funds, he described the situation as “wrong and immoral ” and has decided not to be a part of the fraud. He tweeted:

“While millions of Ugandans starved & countless lost jobs, the Parliament of Uganda allocated itself 10bn shs ($2.7m) & gave each Member 20m! Not even a court order or public outcry could stop them. Wrong & immoral! I’ve returned this money & will not partake in a fraud so vile.”

Robert released receipts of the funds transfer and a letter from the office of the clerk to the parliament stating the terms required to transfer the funds back to the parliament. See receipts below..

