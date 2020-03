The Federal Ministry of Health has announced 5 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria bringing the total number confirmed cases in Nigeria to 8.

All 5 cases had a travel history to the UK/USA.

The Special Assistant to Nigerian Ruler on New Media, Tolu Ogunlusi in a tweet quoted the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, as disclosing this during a press briefing.

Press Briefing by Minister of @Fmohnigeria, @DrEOEhanire on #COVID19



Five (5) new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria, bringing total number of confirmed cases to 8



3 arrived from the US (2 of them Nigerians, a mother and her 6-week old baby), 2 arrived from the UK (both Nigerians) — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) March 18, 2020

Minister of Health @DrEOEhanire: Of the 5 new cases of #Coronavirus in Nigeria, one case is in Ekiti and the other 4 cases are located in Lagos.



All being followed up and supported by State Health Authorities and @NCDCgov #Nigeria #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/d0B5bYGeUm — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) March 18, 2020

Secondary screening involves confirmatory Temperature Check, & full examination by medical staff. If symptoms consistent with Coronavirus, passenger is then transferred to designated facility



Greater emphasis now on Biodata Collection & Verification: Numbers, contact details,etc — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) March 18, 2020

Minister of Health @DrEOEhanire:



“Nigeria is in the Importation stage of #COVID19, not the Community Transmission Stage. That’s why we are very focused on Contact Tracing at this time. @NCDCgov is doing a great job supporting State Health Authorities with tracking and tracing.” — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) March 18, 2020