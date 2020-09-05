COVID-19: Minister of State For Health Dismiss Reports That Nigeria Has Received Vaccine From Russia 

The Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, has dismissed reports that Nigeria has collected samples of the COVID-19 vaccine from Russia.

Mamora explained that the visit of the Russian Ambassador and the Deputy Head of Mission, Alexey Shebarshin, on Friday was not to present the vaccine to the Nigerian government but to give an update on the vaccine.

He said, “The Russian Ambassador and the Deputy Head of Mission only visited us to give us an update. Many other stakeholders joined the meeting virtually.

“When the vaccine is ready and we have received it, it will be subjected to the usual test by NAFDAC and other relevant authorities.”

It was reported on Friday that, Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire had collected samples of the COVID-19 vaccine from Russia’s Ambassador to Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement by the Ministry’s Director of Information, Media, Public Relations, Olujimi Oyetomi.

Oyetomi in the statement explained that the Emissary to Russia delivered the vaccines during a courtesy visit to the ministry.



He added that the Russian Ambassador said the details will guide the Nigerian research team on how to carry out further studies, adding that the application of the vaccine were also provided.

In the statement he quoted Ehanire to have said, “Nigeria has for sometime now being liaising with research institutions from different countries on possible solution to the pandemic.

“As Russia announced immediately the availability of the vaccine, the Embassy of the country’s Federation stationed in Nigeria was contacted.

“An agreement was quickly reached, one that will forward the vaccine to different health bodies for further review to take place.”

However, the World Health Organization, WHO, has said it will access the level of potency and effectiveness of the virus before taking further actions.