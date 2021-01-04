COVID-19: Minister Of Women Affairs, Tallen, Recovers From Virus

By Seun Adeuyi
Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs, has recoverd from COVID-19.
Tallen, who made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja, advised the public to comply with all COVID-19 safety protocols.
The Minister thanked Nigerian women and the entire nation for the prayers “and unshakeable dedication to the plight of those declared positive of the coronavirus disease”.
On December 27, 2020, the minister had disclosed her COVID-19 status on her Twitter handle.
Fallen had said that she went into self-isolation and conducted a test after interacting with individuals that later showed symptoms of the disease, and her test returned positive.
According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the country has recorded over 90,000 confirmed cases of the disease and over 1,000 associated deaths.