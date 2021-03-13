COVID-19: MURIC Urges Nigerians To Avail Themselves For Vaccination

The Muslim Rights Concern, (MURIC) has called on Muslims in the country to present themselves for COVID-19 vaccination, saying it is safe.

The Muslim Group said vaccination would help to curb the spread of coronavirus.

This was contained in a statement by MURIC Director, Ishaq Akintola in Abuja on Saturday.

The statement in part reads, “COVID-19 vaccine is designed to give protection to those who take it by making their bodies produce substances known as antibodies whose function is to fight disease.

“We have seen our leaders both at the federal and state levels taking the injections, this is to build confidence in us.

The MURIC Director who further advised Nigerian citizens to embrace the Vaccine, reaffirmed the position of Islamic scholars on the importance of vaccination during pandemic.

“We urge Nigerian Muslims and the rest of the citizenry to embrace the vaccine. Let us obey our leaders as enshrined in the Glorious Qur’an (4:59)’’,

“We reaffirm the position of scholars of Islam, especially that of the prolific Shaykh al-Islam Ibn Taymiyah in his book Majmu‘ al-Fataawa .

Continuing, “The scholars also cited the Hadith of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) where he said ‘Seek medical treatment’.

“And it was the consensus of Islamic scholars that vaccination is halaal (permissible)”

“We are concerned with the right of every Nigerian to live a healthy life free from any disease.

“We also believe that Nigerian lives matter as no Nigerian deserves to lose his life to any epidemic when a vaccine has been made available”. The statement reads.