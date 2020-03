Wife of Nigerian Ruler, Muhammed Buhari, has revealed that one of her daughters, who just returned from the United Kingdom (UK) is on self isolation.

She stated this, on Thursday, in series of tweets posted on her official twitter handle, @aishambuhari.

However, she didn’t state who in particular amongst her daughters.

See the tweets below:

Based on the advice of the Hon. Minister Of Health , Presidential Task force on COVID – 19 and that of NCDC, She is on Self Isolation, not because she displayed any symptoms of the Covid-19 . — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) March 19, 2020

I commend the North Western Governors including Niger and Kwara on preventive measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 at their security meeting yesterday in Kaduna. — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) March 19, 2020

Let’s adopt preventive measures and ensure the safety of our families and that of General public.



We will overcome the Covid-19 pandemic if we all take the necessary precautions at the same time !



God bless you all.

Long live Federal Republic of Nigeria 🇳🇬 ! — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) March 19, 2020