COVID 19: Nasarawa bans commercial transportation



The Nasarawa State Government has banned all commercial motorcycles and tricycles throughout the state, as from tomorrow all in a bid to contain the spread of #Covid19 virus

In a press statement issued on Wednesday and signed by the Nasarawa State Governor, Alh Abdullahi Sule called Proclamation No. 4 he stated that the order equally restricted the use of private motorcycle to only one passenger per motorcycle and only in other parts of the state not placed on total lockdown.

He further directed all security personnel, government functionaries and traditional rulers, to ensure full compliance with the proclamation, stressing that security patrols will be intensified to ensure full compliance, even as it warned that defaulters will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

According to the proclamation, it has become necessary to take these measures as a result of the continued violation by commercial motorcycle operators, of the restriction on human and vehicular movement and the total lockdown of Karu Local Government Area , as well as curfew imposed in all urban centres of the state between the hours of 8pm and 6am daily.

The government said the proclamation is in line with the powers conferred pursuant to Paragraph 7 of the Nasarawa State Dangerous Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020, adding that it has become imperative to issue these directives in order to protect the citizens of the state from the virus.