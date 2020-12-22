COVID-19: NCDC Confirms More Deaths, 356 New Infections

By Seun Adeuyi
Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday night, reported six additional deaths and 356 new COVID-19 infections in the country.
This was made know in a post via the official Twitter handle of the public health agency, @NCDCgov.
The NCDC also said 180 patients were discharged from isolation centers across Nigeria, after recovering from the infection.
According to the NCDC, the new infections were reported from 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The breakdown shows Abuja leading with 79 infections, while Lagos occupied the second spot with 59, Kaduna, Katsina and Nasarawa had 56, 37 and 30 respectively.
Other states include Kano-25, Edo-18, Gombe-14, Kebbi-12, Akwa Ibom-7, Rivers-7, Sokoto-7, Abia-3, Ogun-1 and Cross River -1.
The agency noted that till date, 78,790 cases had been confirmed, 68,483 cases had been discharged, and 1,227 deaths recorded across the country.