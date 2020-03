The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has dissmised reports making the rounds that there are confirmed cases of coronavirus in Apo, Abuja.

“The news circulating of #COVID19 confirmed cases in Apo, Abuja is FALSE. For 2 weeks, individuals have edited our graphics used to announce cases & to spread panic. Please disregard & follow our contact details for updates. Every new case confirmed is announced accordingly,” the NCDC said in a tweet on Thursday.

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 19, 2020