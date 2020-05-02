Covid-19: NCDC Takes Relief Measures In Kano, Creates Dashboard For Disease Updates



The Nigerian Center for Disease Control has tweeted photos of relief measures in Kano State, indicating that the Agency is working towards spreading awareness on the disease, and preventive measures to be taken.

“In Kano, our Rapid Response Team which includes graduates from our @NigeriaFELTP are visiting communities.

We are visiting these communities to ensure that people are aware of how to protect themselves, but also actively search for cases that may be unreported” NCDC tweeted a few minutes ago.

The NCDC says it will further incorporate technology so as to have an edge over the virus.

“Across the country, our biomedical engineers are working 24/7 to activate new laboratories as well as provide preventive and corrective maintenance services to keep Nigeria’s laboratories running”, the Agency tweeted.

Developed Countries like the United States of America have kept abreast of statistics using Advanced machine learning (ML) models, which can produce data for areas where data has been historically difficult or impossible to access. This reliable, new information can describe the demography, lifestyle, and health characteristics of specific neighborhoods, even in remote areas.

In related news, the NCDC has launched a dashboard to track cases in Nigeria, to enable instant updates of Covid-19 statistics from across the country.

📢#COVID19Nigeria UPDATE



NCDC has launched a #COVID19 dashboard to track cases in Nigeria



Here you can find:



✅ A map of the distribution of cases by state

✅ Total number of cases & deaths

✅ Data on individual states



Access viahttps://t.co/w1FLsrI0Kd#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/EDO8zbi71A — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 1, 2020