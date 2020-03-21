Covid-19: NCDC Warns Against The Use Of Chloroquine For Treatment

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned against the use of Chloroquine for the treatment of Coronavirus.

The NCDC said the World Health Organization (WHO) has not approved the use of Chloroquine for the treatment of Coronavirus.

“@WHO has NOT approved the use of chloroquine for #COVID19 management. Scientists are working hard to confirm the safety of several drugs for this disease. Please DO NOT engage in self-medication. This will cause harm and can lead to death,” the NCDC said in a tweet.

It could be recalled that US President Donald Trump, yesterday, said that the United States’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of Chloroquine in the treatment of coronavirus, something FDA later refuted.