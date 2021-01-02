COVID-19: Nigeria Records 1,074 New Cases, 11 Deaths On New Year Day

By Seun Adeuyi

Nigeria on Friday recorded 1,074 new infections of the Coronavirus in the country.

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), made this known in a tweet via its verified Twitter handle, @NCDCgov.

TheBreakingTimes reports that the country has so far tested 948,048 people since the first confirmed case was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

NCDC put the total number of infected people in the country at 88,587.

It also reported 11 additional new deaths in the past 24 hours in Nigeria.

According to the health agency, 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded the new infections.

NCDC also noted that, in the past 24 hours, 660 recoveries were recorded in isolation centres across the country.

It stated that, “Our discharges today include 459 community recoveries in Lagos State and 156 community recoveries in Katsina State, all managed in line with stipulated guidelines.”

Lagos reported 642 cases of the new infections, followed by Kaduna with 92 cases, Rivers had 78 cases, while the FCT and Gombe reported 66 cases each and Kano 35. Other states with new cases were Ogun-31, Katsina-22, Plateau-20, Abia-seven, Niger-four, Oyo-four, Akwa Ibom-three, Delta-two and Osun-two.