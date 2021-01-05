COVID-19: Nigeria Records 1,204 Cases, Highest In 24 Hour Period

By Seun Adeuyi
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), yesterday night announced a new major record figure on its daily count of COVID-19 infections with 1,204 cases recorded across the country.
Nigeria’s previous highest count was 1,145 cases confirmed on December 17.
The new cases were confirmed across 20 states and the Federal capital Territory (FCT).
This was confirmed in the agency’s update for January 4, 2021, which comes as the country experiences a second wave of infections.
According to the report, Lagos alone accounted for more than half of the new cases, with 654 positive samples, followed by FCT with 200, and Plateau with 60.
Seven persons were however, confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Monday, increasing the current fatality toll to 1,318.
Also, 655 new recoveries were confirmed on Monday, and the total number of discharged patients is now 75,699.
So far, out of a total of 91,351 samples confirmed positive across the 36 states and the FCT, 14,267 are currently active cases.