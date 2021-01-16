COVID-19: Nigeria Records Highest Number Of Daily Infections

By Seun Adeuyi
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Friday night, announced that 1,867 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded across 24 states in the country.
This represents the highest number of cases recorded in a single day. It also represents a 26.23% surge compared to 1,479 cases recorded on Thursday.
According to the NCDC, Lagos, Plateau, FCT, Kaduna and Oyo States topped with 713, 273, 199, 117 and 79.
Others were Enugu-58; Ondo-53; Kano-49; Sokoto-43; Ogun-37; Osun-37; Nasarawa-36; Rivers-28; Benue-24; Delta-24; Niger-24. Gombe-18; Edo-15; Taraba-12; Bayelsa-10; Ekiti-9; Borno-6; Zamfara-2; and Jigawa-1.
Discharges on Friday included 277 community recoveries in Lagos, 150 in Kaduna and 78 in Plateau.
Nigeria has now recorded 107,345 cases and 1,413 deaths. A total of 84,535 patients have been discharged so far, while 21,397 patients are still on admission.