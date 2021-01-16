COVID-19: Nigeria Records Highest Number Of Daily Infections

By Seun Adeuyi

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Friday night, announced that 1,867 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded across 24 states in the country.

This represents the highest number of cases recorded in a single day. It also represents a 26.23% surge compared to 1,479 cases recorded on Thursday.

According to the NCDC, Lagos, Plateau, FCT, Kaduna and Oyo States topped with 713, 273, 199, 117 and 79.

Others were Enugu-58; Ondo-53; Kano-49; Sokoto-43; Ogun-37; Osun-37; Nasarawa-36; Rivers-28; Benue-24; Delta-24; Niger-24. Gombe-18; Edo-15; Taraba-12; Bayelsa-10; Ekiti-9; Borno-6; Zamfara-2; and Jigawa-1.

Discharges on Friday included 277 community recoveries in Lagos, 150 in Kaduna and 78 in Plateau.

Our discharges today include 277 community recoveries in Lagos State, 150 in Kaduna State and 78 in Plateau State managed in line with guidelines.



A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet pic.twitter.com/VqGMcmEBSk — NCDC (@NCDCgov) January 15, 2021

Nigeria has now recorded 107,345 cases and 1,413 deaths. A total of 84,535 patients have been discharged so far, while 21,397 patients are still on admission.