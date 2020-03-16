0 comments

#Covid-19: Nigeria suspends passport services in New York

The Consulate General of Nigeria in New York has announced the suspension of processing of Nigerian passport till further notice.

In a notice dated March 13, 2020, the consulate however said those who urgently need to obtain Nigerian passsprt should contact the following number or email.

  1. 2128502216
  2. CGNNY@Nigeriahouse.com
  3. Switchboard@Nigeriahouse.com

“This is a proactive measure to limit exposure of both applicants and staff of the consulate to the COVID19 outbreak. Preventing large gatherings in public places within the period is part of the guidelines in New York city, where the consulate is located,” the notice said.

