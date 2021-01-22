COVID-19: Nigeria To Receive Vaccine In February – Gov. Fayemi

By Adejumo Enock

The Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi has said Nigeria will get COVID-19 Vaccine by the end of February.

He added that the country has been selected among the 12 African nations that will benefit from the first shipment of the vaccines.

This was contained in a communique issued on Thursday,

The communique in part reads, “The NGF Chairman, H.E. Dr. Kayode Fayemi, briefed State governors on a meeting with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chair of the Board of Gavi, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, on the rollout of the COVAX facility which is a global risk-sharing mechanism co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the World Health Organization to facilitate pooled procurement and the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across developing countries”.

“Nigeria is among 12 countries in Africa that have indicated readiness of the 92 qualified countries for the facility and will by end of February 2021 receive its first shipment of vaccines”.

‌Furthermore, “The National Primary Health Care Development Agency has indicated that vaccines will be administered in four phases, based on vaccine type and availability, initially for frontline health workers, then the aged (55yrs and above), persons with underlying medical conditions and other target groups”.

“On the ill-fated pronouncement made by a member of the Forum regarding the Covid-19 vaccine in a national daily, the Forum totally and categorically dissociated itself from the statement, emphasizing that the Forum will continue to be informed and guided by science and will ensure that every decision it takes retains public and professional trust and is not compromised by conflicts of interest”. The Communique reads.