COVID-19: Nigerians Attack National Assembly Members For Taking Delivery of New Cars in Time of Distress

As gathered by Breaking Times, Members of the House of Representatives have started receiving the Toyota Camry 2020 model acquired for them as official cars.

This delivery is coming at a time that the coronavirus pandemic has started taking its toll on Nigerian citizens.

There have been incessant complaints on the dilapidated nature of the healthcare facilities within the country.

There is a general consensus amongst the citizens of Nigeria, that in acknowledgement of the deplorable state of these healthcare facilities, those in Authority who have the privilege to fly out of the country to access medical treatment do so at the slightest opportunity.

Concerned citizens have taken to Twitter to vent the frustration at the acquisition of exotic cars for Nigerian Lawmakers at this trying times.

See some tweets below:

Nigeria has less than 400 ventilators.



A ventilator costs 10,000dollars.

A 2020ToyotaCamry costs 30,000dollars.



Nigerian lawmakers ordered 400 luxury 2020ToyotaCamry last month and 100 of these cars have now arrived.



That money will buy 1,200 ventilators.

WE ARE A MAD COUNTRY. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) March 27, 2020

UK has 20,000 ventilators.

For 66million people.

They want to get even more.



Nigeria has less than 400 ventilators.

For 200million people.

And nigerian lawmakers are only worried about driving the latest luxury cars.



We are completely running mad.

I will say it. If nobody does. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) March 27, 2020

Wat kind of lavish lifestyle at d expense of taxpayers money….🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️….d future is bleak for us all with dis kind of pple in power… — Sogie⚪👔⚫ (@Og_Sogie) March 27, 2020

Obviously they don't care about the rest of the citizens. The few available ventilators have also been reserved for them. That's probably why testing is being restricted for general public & done copiously for them. — Smily E. Alechenu (@emmysmily) March 27, 2020

It's a hopeless situation being managed by hopeless people. But the will still remain cool as cucumber. — Joe Johnson (@Joejohnson247) March 27, 2020

They think they're doing us but at the same time they are doing themselves. Now they've got the virus.



A nation where it citizens are praying it president get the virus shows a lot. — Toyyib 🏂💥 (@Tohyib1) March 27, 2020