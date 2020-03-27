0 comments

#COVID-19: Nigerians Attack National Assembly Members For Taking Delivery of New Cars in Time of Distress

As gathered by Breaking Times, Members of the House of Representatives have started receiving the Toyota Camry 2020 model acquired for them as official cars.

This delivery is coming at a time that the coronavirus pandemic has started taking its toll on Nigerian citizens.

There have been incessant complaints on the dilapidated nature of the healthcare facilities within the country.

There is a general consensus amongst the citizens of Nigeria, that in acknowledgement of the deplorable state of these healthcare facilities, those in Authority who have the privilege to fly out of the country to access medical treatment do so at the slightest opportunity.

Concerned citizens have taken to Twitter to vent the frustration at the acquisition of exotic cars for Nigerian Lawmakers at this trying times.

