COVID-19: No Plans To Impose Fresh Lockdown In Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

By Adejumo Enock

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said the Nigerian government has no plans to impose a fresh lockdown amidst the battle of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that the Federal Government is very unhappy that Nigerians are not adhering to the basic Covid-19 protocols of wearing face masks or practising social distancing, washing hands,ensuring that they don’t gather in large numbers.

The Minister said this at a press conference in Lagos State on Monday.

His words, “I don’t think there is any time when the Federal Government has said it is going to have a second lockdown. However, the Federal Government is very unhappy that Nigerians are not adhering to the basic Covid-19 protocols of wearing face masks or practising social distancing, of washing hands, of ensuring that they don’t gather in large numbers”.

“if we do not do these, the surge will continue and with the new strain of Covid-19 which is becoming much more difficult to handle than the old strain, the Federal Government will continue to insist and encourage Nigerians to please obey the Covid-19 protocols.

Mohammed further said, “The Federal Government is aware of the economic and social implications of a second lockdown but we want to call on Nigerians to help us, help themselves and help the economy, by adhering strictly to the Covid-19 protocols.”