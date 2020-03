Nollywood Female actor, Nse Ikpe-Etim has revealed that she is in self-isolation after returning from the United Kingdom (UK).

The UK is one of the high risk countries with coronavirus.

In a furray of tweets on her official twitter handle, @NseIkpeEtim, Nse who returned to Nigeria on Thursday, said she is self-isolating in line with the directives of the NCDC and in constant communication with them.

Yesterday, in the morning, I returned to Lagos from the UK – one of the countries listed as a COVID-19 hotspot by the Federal Ministry of Health.



I am presently in Self-Isolation according to the directives of the NCDC and in constant communication with them. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/qEPqh9p3fR — Nse Ikpe-Etim (@NseIkpeEtim) March 20, 2020

Avoid public gatherings as much as you can. Wash your hands and sanitize them often. Stock up your home with essentials, while being considerate to others so they too can and most importantly, don't panic. This too shall pass.



3/3 — Nse Ikpe-Etim (@NseIkpeEtim) March 20, 2020