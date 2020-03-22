Covid-19: Ogun State Govt Commends Doctor Who Detected Index Case

The Ogun State Government has commeded the doctor who suspected the index case in Ogun State.
According to the government, the Medical Expert, Dr. Amarachukwu Allison, the staff of a cement firm, Lafarge Nigeria, display of brilliance assisted the state and the entire country from suffering severely.
In a furray of tweets on the State’s Ministry of Health on covid-19 official twitter handle, @OGCovid19update, on Saturday, the state government also commended the World Health Organisation (WHO), the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for their assistance to ensure containment of the virus.
