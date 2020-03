In an effort to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the country, Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has ordered the closure of primary, secondary and tertiary institution in the state, effective from March 26, 2020.

The Special Assistant on New Media to the Governor, Veronica Abang, in a furray of tweets on her official twitter handle, @abangdove, on Friday, quoted Okowa as advicing parents to endeavor to provide hand sanitizes for their children.

UPDATE: Governor @IAOkowa has directed that all primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in Delta State are to be closed effective Thursday, March 26, 2020 for 30 days.#CoronaVirusUpdate #FightCovid19#COVID19NIGERIA pic.twitter.com/PZmGwMxu9A — The Abang! (@abangdove) March 20, 2020

He further added that offices must ensure that they are fitted with the right type of sanitizers.

Supermarkets, malls, churches and other places of worship should provide hand sanitizers for customers/worshippers.#CoronaVirusUpdate #FightCovid19 #COVID19NIGERIA — The Abang! (@abangdove) March 20, 2020