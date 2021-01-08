COVID-19: Over 10,000 Nigerians Were Tested For Free By Medical Research Institute, Says DG

By Onwuka Gerald

The Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Prof. Babatunde Salako,

on Friday, said the institute had carried out free COVID-19 tests on more than 10,000 Nigerians.

DG Salako told Newsmen that the institute, in collaboration with Lifebank, commenced a free COVID-19 drive through testing within the institute in March 2020.

“The institute, charged with the sole responsibility of carrying out research on public health emergencies, was mainly involved in the control of the pandemic in testing and research capacity”, Salako stated.

Ever since the NIMR’s COVID-19 testing centre was got introduced, in collaboration with Lifebank, we have tested over 10,000 Nigerians for free, without collecting a dime from anyone.

“We have been directly involved in two major activities in the control of the virus in the country, which are testing and research.

“Our researchers have come up with COVID-19 diagnostic tools to help increase our testing capacity”, Salako added.