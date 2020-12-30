COVID-19: Oyo Govt Okays Crossover Services; Lifts Curfew

By Onwuka Gerald

The Oyo State Government has removed the 12am to 4am curfew earlier imposed on states by the Federal Government over the surge of the COVID-19 disease.

The disclosure was contained in a statement from the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa.

According to him the state government had okayed cross-over services in the state.

The statement read in parts; “Following an accesment of the pronouncement of the Technical Team of the Task Force on COVID-19 in the state, His Excellency, the Executive Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has ordered that the 12 midnight to 4 a.m. curfew be lifted.

The governor also cautioned Oyo State residents to adhere completely with the guidelines, protocols as laid down by the OYO State COVID-19 Task Force aimed at reducing the disease in various communities.

In a similar vein, he also ordered that enforcement of these guidelines in accordance with the law be applied appropriately.

More details to follow…