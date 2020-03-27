COVID-19: PDP Commends Organized Private Sector For Intervention, Urges Nigerians to Keep Hope Alive

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the organized private sector and corporate bodies for their response in cash donations and other interventions in the efforts to contain and stop further spread of COVID-19 in the country.

In a statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party also commended our health workers and other public safety functionaries for their sacrifices in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic despite lapses by the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime, which “had failed in being visible and leading from the front in the effort to combat the scourge.”

“It would be recalled that following the lethargic approach of the Buhari Presidency, the PDP had taken up the onus in calling on the corporate bodies, the organized business community, research and medical institutions as well as public-spirited individuals to immediately come to the rescue.

“The party expresses happiness with the response so far received from the private sector. It urged the authorities to ensure judicious use of the resources while calling on other public-spirited organizations, groups and individuals to join in the overall effort to curtail the impact of the deadly virus in our nation,” the statement read.

The PDP lamented that Buhari had not demonstrated expected visibility to give hope and direction, as well as douse public apprehension particularly at a time the public space is awash with uncertainties regarding the status of the Presidential villa since his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari tested positive to COVID-19.

The party however urged Nigerians not to despair over President Buhari’s failure to make himself available in personally leading in the search for solution and regularly addressing the nation on the developments on issues related to the pandemic, like other world leaders.

The PDP expressed optimism that despite such manifest leadership failure at this critical time, our nation will definitely overcome the present challenge with our brotherliness and collective resilient spirit, for which we are known all over the world.

The party therefore called on all Nigerians not to be overcome by fear and anxiety but remain heedful in following health safety directives, personal hygiene and social distancing as well as extending charity to one another, while also praying for divine intervention at this perilous time.